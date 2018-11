Lawyers Withdraw Motion On Lifting Arrest From USD 250 Million Of Yanukovych's Entourage At All-Ukrainian Deve

The lawyers of Askor-Invest Company have submitted a motion to the court to withdraw a request on lifting the arrest ruled by the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv within three cases (USD 250 million of the entourage of former president Viktor Yanukovych on accounts at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank).

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The lawyers requested not to consider and return the request on lifting the arrest from the assets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv was to consider cancellation of arrest of UAH 120 million of the entourage of former president Viktor Yanukovych on accounts at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank.