Ukrainian helicopters are key element that ensure mobility of UN Stabilization Force in DR Congo. The Mi-24 helicopters of 18 separate helicopter detachment, allow the Mission to respond quickly to escalation of the situation in any part of Africa's second-largest country. The Mi-8, in its turn, is an irreplaceable transport mean in the context of the country's extremely poor road infrastructure, and threats on the part of 151 different opposing illegal armed formations (by July 2018).

Today Mi-8 helicopters carried out redeployment of forces and assets of the Indian peacekeeping contingent from the Goma airfield to the base of MONUSCO near the village of Lubero. Due to the complicated terrain of the country, conditionally passable roads allow to overcome this route by ground transport for 10 hours under favorable weather conditions, while 18 separate helicopter detachment ensures the redeployment of United Nations ground forces for 1 hour of flight time.

During only the first month of deployment in the DRC 9th rotation of 18 separate helicopter detachment fulfilled over 400 flights, provided transportation of more than 83 tons of cargo and transportation of 1110 passengers.

Each successful task, performed by Ukrainian peacekeeping contingent, increases credibility of our State on behalf of international community.

Assistant commander of the 18th separate helicopter detachment on communications with mass media, 1st Lieutenant Andrii Ostapiuk.