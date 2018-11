Rada Extends Until 2022 Cancellation Of VAT And Excise Duty On Imported Electric Cars

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has extended until 2022 the cancellation of VAT and excise duty on imports of electric cars and electric motor vehicles to the customs territory of Ukraine.

With 226 votes required, 236 lawmakers voted for Bill No.9260 introducing amendments to the Tax Code, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The initiative belongs to Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Dolzhenkov from the faction of the Opposition Bloc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017, the Verkhovna Rada canceled VAT and excise duty on imports of electric cars and electric motor vehicles to the customs territory of Ukraine until 2019.