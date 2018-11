Rada Introduces VAT On Importation Of Goods By International Mail To Individuals Worth Over EUR 100

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced VAT on importation of goods by international mail to individuals worth over EUR 100.

With 226 votes required, 236 lawmakers voted for Bill No.9260 introducing amendments to the Tax Code, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill envisages a transition period from January 1 to June 30, 2019, when VAT will apply on importation of goods by international mail to individuals worth over EUR 150.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, 2017, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine limited duty free import of goods to Ukraine by the quantity of three parcels per month worth EUR 150 each.

The said amendment was submitted by member of the Ukrainian Parliament Vadym Denysenko.