NACB Continues Investigation Of MP Leschenko's Purchase Of Flat In Center Of Kyiv In 2016

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) continues investigation within a case against Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Leschenko from the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko on lawfulness of his purchasing a flat in the center of Kyiv in 2016.

This is said in a reply of the NACB to Ukrainian News Agency following an inquiry.

The case was instituted on February 22, 2018.

The NACB does not release information on development of the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB following an order of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is investigating Leschenko for possible illegal enrichment.

According to a motion submitted by the NACB, in September 206, Leschenko received UAH 7.5 million. There is no evidence that the sum was received legally. The MP used the sum to purchase a flat in the center of Kyiv.