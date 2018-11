The High Court of England and Wales has rejected the lawsuit that the nationalized Privatbank filed against its former owners Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.

Member of Parliament Serhii Leschenko of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In other words, Kolomoiskyi won … and his accounts will now be unfrozen," he wrote.

Leschenko added that he would provide details later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Court of England and Wales decided in December 2017 to freeze assets worth USD 2.5 billion belonging to former Privatbank owners Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov.

The decision to freeze the assets was based on detailed evidence provided to the court, which proved that Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov performed a number of illegal transactions, through which almost USD 2 billion was transferred from the bank to companies they secretly owned or controlled by them.

Privatbank aimed to recover funds totaling more than USD 2.5 billion, including interest, through this lawsuit.