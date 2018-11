The Russian Federation is considering the possibility of continuation of natural gas transit through Ukraine's territory after 2019.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced this in a statement citing an interview of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov with the Italian news agency AGI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The contract on the transit of the Russian natural gas through the territory of Ukraine expires next year. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the leaders of the Russian Energy Ministry and Gazprom to consider the question of its possible continuation. I want to emphasize that the Russian side has not said about cessation of the natural gas transit though Ukraine after 2019. But its volumes and terms should be agreed within negotiations on pragmatic and market basis," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the Gazprom Company (Russia) said the Russian natural gas through the territory of Ukraine will continue after commissioning of the Turkish Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines. It also said that the natural gas transit through the territory of Ukraine will be cut to 10-15 billion cubic meters a year.

In 2017, Ukraine boosted natural gas transit through its gas transport system under respective contract with Gazprom by 13.7% or 11,296.8 million cubic meters to 93,456.9 million cubic meters.