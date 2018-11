State Investigation Bureau Intends To Open First Criminal Cases On November 27

The State Investigation Bureau intends to institute first criminal cases on November 27, 2018.

The press service of the State Investigation Bureau announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 27, detectives of the State Investigation Bureau will take the oath and will commence first criminal cases," reads the statement.

On November 27, 295 detectives of the State Investigation Bureau will be appointed.

The State Investigation Bureau has yet to select another 73 detectives at competitions.

On November 27, the State Investigation Bureau will have 520 employees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, 2018, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said he doubted the State Investigation Bureau would start its working soon.

Roman Truba was appointed the director of the State Investigation Bureau on November 22, 2017.