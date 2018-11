SkyUp Air Company Will Open 2 Domestic And 7 International Flights For Summer Navigation Period Of 2019

The SkyUp air company will open two domestic and seven international flights for the period of summer navigation of 2019.

The air company has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the company has already launched selling tickets for Kyiv-Odesa and Odesa-Kharkiv flights.

Besides, it is planned to launch Kyiv-Batumi (Georgia), Kyiv-Larnaca (the Republic of Cyprus), Kyiv-Rimini (the Italian Republic), Kyiv-Naples (Italy), Kyiv- Catania (Sicily, Italy), Kyiv-Alicante (the Kingdom of Spain) and Kyiv-Tenerife (Spain).

Tickets to all aforementioned destinations are already available.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, early in October, SkyUp passed the TCO (Third Country Operator License) procedure and was allowed to conduct flights to Europe.

The SkyUp airline company has begun to sell tickets for its flights from Kyiv to Georgia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Spain.

It reads that the flights between Kyiv and Tbilisi (Georgia) will be on Thursdays and Sundays starting December 23.

The departure from Kyiv will be at 12.20 p.m. and the departure from Tbilisi will be at 6.00 p.m.

The flights between Kyiv and Sofia (Bulgaria) will be on Fridays starting December 28.

The departure from Kyiv will be at 12.00 p.m. and the departure from Sofia will be at 4.05 p.m.

The flights between Kyiv and Poprad (Slovakia) will be on Thursdays and Sundays starting December 29.

The departure from Kyiv will be at 12.20 p.m. and the departure from Poprad will be at 2.05 p.m.

The flights between Kyiv and Barcelona (Spain) will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting December 29.

The departure from Kyiv will be at 12.30 p.m. and the departure from Barcelona will be at 4.40 p.m.

In June 2018, a commission of the State Aviation Service endorsed issuance of permanent licenses to the SkyUp airline company for performing flights on three domestic regular routes and 20 international routes.

The airline company plans to transport about 400,000 passengers in 2018.

SkyUp received the air operator's certificate No. 055 on May 16, 2018.

SkyUp began operation in April 2018.

SkyUp is a subsidiary of the tourist operator JoinUp.

The airline was registered in June 2017.

The airline currently has a fleet of two Boeing 737 Next Generation and one Airbus A330 airliners.