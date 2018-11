The Constitutional Court has declared constitutional the enshrinement in the Basic Law of the Ukraine's course to acquisition of full membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as well as the ban on letting land plots to any foreign military bases in the territory of Ukraine.

President Petro Poroshenko's Envoy to the Verkhovna Rada / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Iryna Lutsenko, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Verkhovna Rada asked the Constitutional Court estimate constitutionality of the bill on enshrinement of Ukraine's course to the EU and NATO in the Constitution.