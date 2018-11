MPs Establish The Opposition Platform - For Life Interfactional Association, Elect Boiko And Rabynovych Its Ch

Members of the Ukrainian Parliament have established the Opposition Platform - For Life interfactional association and elected non-affiliated members of the Ukrainian Parliament, Yurii Boiko and Vadym Rabynovych, as its chairpersons.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy announced this at the Thursday plenary meeting of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, the strategic council of the Opposition Platform - For Life association decided to make Yurii Boiko its presidential candidate for the March 2019 election.