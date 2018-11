President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Yevhen Marchuk as Ukraine's representative to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine.

Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson / Ukraine's Envoy to Subgroup for Humanitarian Matters of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Iryna Heraschenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Poroshenko has appointed Yevhen Marchuk as the Ukraine's representative to the TCG. Mr. Marchuk has remarkably represented Ukraine in the security group all these years. He is aware of all the aspects of the Minsk agreements and will protect national interests of Ukraine very firmly," she wrote.

Marchuk, 77, was the first chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 1991-1994), former prime minister (1995-1996), former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC; 1999-2003), and former defense minister (2003-2004).

Since May 2015, he has represented Ukraine in a security subgroup of the TCG.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Marchuk was hospitalized for stent placement.