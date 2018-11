The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine says nine not-guilty verdicts have been issued by courts on cases on crimes against activists of the Euromaidan.

Serhii Horbatiuk, the head of the special investigation department at the Prosecutor-General's Office, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have nine not-guilty verdicts to date," he said.

He says appeal courts consider the not-guilty verdicts.

According to him, of 63 law enforcers accused of committing crimes against activists of the Euromaidan 33 continue to work at bodies of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office says most of 4,700 crimes against activists of the Euromaidan have been resolved.