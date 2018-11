The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has accuses the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) of delaying court consideration of Euromaidan cases.

Oleksii Donskoy, the head of the procedural management department at the Prosecutor-General’s Office, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the HCPJ is deliberately delaying consideration of prosecutors’ complaints against the actions of judges in Euromaidan cases.

At the same time, according to him, the HCPJ promptly opens disciplinary cases against judges based on complaints filed by lawyers for people suspected of committing crimes against Euromaidan activists.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office believes that conditions are thus being created for judges to deliberately delay consideration of these cases and avoid punishment for it.

“This is all happening with the acquiescence of the High Council of Public Justice,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, this significantly hinders the investigation of Euromaidan cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor-General’s Office has said that most of the 4,700 crimes against Euromaidan activists have been solved.