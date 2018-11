Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has appointed prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk as the deputy head of the department of international legal cooperation and the head of the department of procedural guidance for criminal proceedings at the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO).

A representative of the Prosecutor-General’s Office disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The order on his appointment was signed on November 16.

The representative did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor-General’s Office relieved Kulyk of the post of military prosecutor for the anti-terrorist operation forces in April 2017 and appointed him as the deputy head of its department of international legal cooperation.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office submitted an illegal enrichment indictment against Kulyk to court in late October 2016.