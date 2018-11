The Interior Affairs Ministry has denied that the 5,000 backpacks (the Avakov backpacks) that it bought were intended for the National Guard.

The Interior Affairs Ministry’s Communications Director Artem Shevchenko announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Backpacks existed and exist – in divisions of the former police, now in the special police, in the Interior Ministry system," he said.

According to him, the backpacks were originally intended for the special police and not for the National Guard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) investigated former Deputy Interior Affairs Minister Serhii Chebotar and Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov’s son Oleksandr for embezzlement of UAH 14.5 million during the purchase of backpacks for the Interior Affairs Ministry.

The NACB has repeatedly claimed that the backpacks were purchased for the National Guard and the Interior Affairs Ministry did not refute this claim.

The National Guard’s Deputy Commander Oleh Kulyk has said that the National Guard did not receive the 5,000 backpacks that the Interior Affairs Ministry purchased at an inflated price (the Avakov backpacks).

A court gave entrepreneur Volodymyr Lytvyn a five-year suspended prison sentence on September 11 for inflicting losses on the state during the purchase of the backpacks.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office closed the related criminal proceedings against Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov’s son Oleksandr and former deputy interior affairs minister Serhii Chebotar on July 12 due to lack of evidence.