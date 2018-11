Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman wants the Verkhovna Rada to appoint acting finance minister Oksana Markarova to the post of finance minister of Ukraine.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Following consultations with the parliamentary coalition and being guided by the norms of the legislation the Prime Minister of Ukraine has decided to direct to the Verkhovna Rada a motion on appointment to the post of the finance minister of Ukraine of Oksana Markarova, who is currently acting minister," reads the statement.

Oksana Markarova has been acting finance minister since dismissal of Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk in June 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, 2018, Prime Minister Groysman requested the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Finance Minister Danyliuk following his letter to Ambassadors of G7.