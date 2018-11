Oschadbank: NACB's Investigation Follows Lawsuit Of Wife Of High-Ranking Official Of Yanukovych's Government

The Oschadbank state savings bank says the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) was obliged by a court to institute a case against the bank as a relative of a high-ranking official of the government of former president Viktor Yanukovych had submitted a lawsuit against the financial institution.

Oschadbank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the case addresses contractual relations between the bank and its client - the wife of a former high-ranking official who has deposit accounts at the savings bank.

"The bank secrecy does not allow disclosing the name of the client. The assets are frozen within criminal cases instituted by law enforcement agencies against people from the entourage of former president Yanukovych!", reads the statement.

In compliance with a decision of the authorized collective body Oschadbank has introduced zero rate since June 2014 on all without exception frozen deposits and all depositors have been notified of the fact.

The decision meets the banking practice in Ukraine.

In 2017, the said client of Oschadbank sued the bank at a court with a demand to pay interests on the deposits frozen by law enforcement agencies.

A court of the first instance refused to satisfy the claims of the client.

The case is considered by an appeal court at present.

Following the ruling of the court of the first instance the client's lawyer applied to the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine with a statement on a crime allegedly committed by officials of Oschadbank by embezzlement of the assets of the client.

A detective of the NACB did not see any crime in the case and refused to institute a criminal case and to register the statement on crime in the register of pre-trial investigations.

The client's lawyers appealed against the action of the detective of the NACB. In compliance with the law, a court obliged the detective of the NACB register the statement on crime in the register of pre-trial investigations.

The detective of the NACB is checking information of the statement on crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state owns 100% of the shares of the public joint stock company Oschadbank.