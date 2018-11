PGO: Most Of Crimes Against Activists Of Euromaidan Resolved

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine says most of 4,700 crimes against activists of the Euromaidan have been resolved.

Serhii Horbatiuk, the head of the special investigation department at the Prosecutor-General's Office, announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Most of these 4,700 crimes have been resolved," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, police arrested a sniper on suspicion of killing activists of the Euromaidan in Instytutska Street in Kyiv on February 20, 2014.

On February 20, 2014, the suspect shot theater director Oleksandr Khrapachenko, an activist of the Euromaidan, in Instytutska Street. The activist posed no threat to police. The activist died.

Mass protest rallies called Euromaidan began on November 21, 2013.