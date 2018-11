PGO Claiming Progress In Investigation Of Murder Of Euromaidan Activists Nigoyan, Zhiznevsky And Senik

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine claims some progress in the investigation of the murder of Euromaidan activists Serhii Nigoyan, Mikhail Zhiznevsky, and Roman Senik.

Serhii Horbatiuk, the head of the special investigation department at the Prosecutor-General's Office, announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regrettably, there are undiscovered crimes, including the murder of Nigoyan, Zhiznevsky and Senik… But I can say we are moving to a result," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2018, Serhii Horbatiuk said the Prosecutor General's Office had identified the police unit whose officers are suspected of murdering Euromaidan activists Serhii Nigoyan, Mikhail Zhiznevsky, and Roman Senik.

Activists Serhii Nigoyan, Mikhail Zhiznevsky, and Roman Senik were the first victims during the Euromaidan.