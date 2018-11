Owners Of Foreign-Registered Vehicles Block Traffic On Highways In 14 Regions

Owners of foreign-registered vehicles were blocking traffic on roads in 14 regions of Ukraine as of 3 p.m. on November 20.

The State Automobile Road Service (Ukravtodor) announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Vinnytsia region, traffic was being blocked on the Vystupovychi - Zhytomyr - Mohyliv-Podilsky highway (in the village of Stryzhavka, Vinnytsia district).

In Volyn region, traffic was being blocked on the Domanove - Kovel - Chernivtsi – Terebleche highway (near the village of Kniahyninok, Lutsk district) and on the Kyiv - Kovel – Yahodyn highway (in the village of Starovoitovy, Lyuboml district).

The protesters on both highways are constantly walking along pedestrian crossings.

In the Zakarpattia region, traffic was partially being blocked on the Kyiv-Chop highway, with protesters constantly moving along a pedestrian crossing.

In Zaporizhia region, traffic was being blocked on the Kharkiv - Simferopol - Alushta - Yalta highway (Zaporizhia and Melitopol).

In the Kyiv region, protesters' cars were occupying three on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway and partially blocking traffic on Kyiv’s northeastern bypass road leading to Kharkiv and Brovary.

In Lviv region, protesters were blocking traffic on two sections of the Kyiv-Chop highway – near the village of Rozvadov and near the village of Staryi Milyatin.

In Odesa region, protesters were blocking traffic on the Kyiv - Odesa highway.

In Poltava region, protesters were blocking traffic on two sections of the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway.

In Rivne region, traffic was being partially blocked on the Kyiv-Chop highway and the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway.

In Ternopil region, protesters were partially blocking traffic on the Stryi - Ternopil - Kropyvnytskyi - Znamyanka highway.

In Kharkiv region, protesters were blocking traffic on two sections of the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway.

In Khmelnytskyi region, traffic was being blocked the Zhytomyr - Chernivtsi highway (near the village of Smotrych) and Horodysche - Rivne - Starokonstantiniv highway (Shepetivka).

In Cherkasy region, traffic was being blocked on the Kyiv - Odesa highway and the Zolotonosha - Cherkasy - Smila - Uman highway.

Reverse traffic has been organized near the affected sections of highways.

The protests in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kirovohrad regions had ended as of 3 p.m.

Also in the Cherkasy region, a protest was continuing at the exit from Smela in the direction of Znamyanka. The protesters were demanding revision of the heating tariff in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 300 owners of cars with statement restricted traffic on Hrushevskoho Street in Kyiv.

The parliament changed tax rate for imported cars on November 8.