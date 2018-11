National Guard Decides Not To Give U.S. Arms To Azov Regiment On Request Of United States

The National Guard of Ukraine has decided not to give U.S. arms to the Azov regiment following a request of the United States.

Oleh Kulyk, deputy commander of the National Guard, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, this decision was adopted (to ban supplies of the U.S. arms to the Azov regiment). We abide by the agreements with our American partners. We have enough Ukrainian arms to provide this regiment. They have all they need," he said.

He says the National Guard of Ukraine receives from foreign states sniper rifles and grenade launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2015, the United States House of Representatives (lower house of Congress) stood against American military training National Guard regiment Azov fighters.