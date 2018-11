Ryanair To Launch Flights From Kyiv To Athens, Dublin, Manchester, Sofia And Paphos In 2019

Ryanair (Ireland), the largest low-cost airline in Europe, intends to launch flights from Kyiv to Athens (Greece), Dublin (Ireland), Manchester (United Kingdom), Sofia (Bulgaria) and Paphos (Cyprus) in 2019.

The commercial director of Ryanair David O'Brien said this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Next year we intend to open five new routes from Kyiv to Europe, these are four new countries,” he said.

In general, for the period of summer navigation in 2019, 22 flights from Ukraine will be operated.

At the same time, according to the Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelian, at the moment 30% of international flights in Ukraine account for the low-cost segment.

O'Brien also said that the airline is negotiating with the airports in Odesa and Kharkiv about the possibility of flights, and also intends to increase the number of flights from the Lviv airport in the future.

Besides, the airline is considering the possibility of opening an IT center and an aircraft repair center in Ukraine.

“My colleague-engineer now visits several places in Ukraine, we are considering the possibility of opening an IT center here in Ukraine. And when we reach a certain critical weight of our flights in Ukraine, we will also consider the possibility of opening an aircraft repair and maintenance center”, said O'Brien.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Ryanair announced that it expects to reach 5 million passengers to/from Ukraine in 3-5 years.

Advisor to the Minister of Infrastructure Yurii Husev said that Ryanair intends to make flights from Kherson International Airport.

On September 3, Ryanair opened the first flight from Ukraine - Kyiv - Berlin (Germany).

In July, Ryanair agreed on all the slots for performing previously announced flights with the Boryspil airport.

Earlier, Poroshenko said that he expects Ryanair to start flights to/from Ukraine by October.

In March, Ryanair announced that it intends to start flights to Barcelona, ​​Bratislava, Warsaw, Vilnius, Wroclaw, Gdansk, London (Stansded Airport), Krakow, Poznan and Stockholm from Boryspil Airport.

In January, the Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelian said that he expected the start of Ryanair flights in 2018, and in February the Minister confirmed the resumption of negotiations and said that the low-cost carrier did not intend to reduce the number of flights announced in March 2017.

Earlier, the low-cost airline refused plans to open flights to Ukraine in connection with accusations of the general director of the Boryspil airport Pavlo Riabikin in political pressure and lawsuits from the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) with a demand to compensate UAH 20.05 million for losses incurred due with the need to reduce prices for their own flights due to low prices for tickets of a competitor.