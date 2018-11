Kherson Mayor Mykolayenko Denies Involvement Of MP Palamarchuk In Murder Of Handziuk

Kherson Mayor Volodymyr Mykolayenko says Verkhovna Rada member Mykola Palamarchuk (the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko) is not involved in the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

The mayor said this at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada interim commission of inquiry to investigate assaults on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist Kateryna Handziuk and other activists on November 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I heard no bad word from Kateryna or anything unsatisfactory against Palamarchuk," he said.

He said he did not think Verkhovna Rada member Yurii Odarchenko (the faction of the Batkivschyna Party) was involved in her assassination either.

"At first she said she had been attacked by 'rusnia' [Russians]. Then she pronounced specific names," he said.

"It was hard to speak… Only one word - rusnia," he said.

He said she did not trust law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Mykola Palamarchuk, has denied his involvement in the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

On July 31, some unknown persons splashed hydrochloric acid into Handziuk's face in downtown Kherson.

On November 4, she died in a hospital.