300 Owners Of Cars With Foreign Registration Blocking Traffic On Hrushevskoho Street In Kyiv

Close to 300 owners of cars with foreign registration are blocking traffic on Hrushevskoho Street in Kyiv.

A correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reports this from the scene.

The protestors demand cancellation of bills introducing changes in taxation of passenger cars imported to the country (bills Nos.8487 and 8488).

They want to take part in the work on laws regulating taxation of passenger cars imported to the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduced changes in taxation of passenger cars imported to the country.

With 226 votes required, 250 lawmakers voted for second reading of bill 8487.