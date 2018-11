The National Guard of Ukraine never received 5,000 backpacks purchased by the Ministry of Interior Affairs at unreasonably high prices.

Oleh Kulyk, deputy commander of the National Guard, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Where are the backpacks? They were not delivered to the National Guard… We do not have them," he said.

He says he does not know where the backpacks are now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 11, 2018, a court gave entrepreneur Volodymyr Lytvyn a five-year suspended prison sentence for inflicting losses on the state during the purchase of backpacks for the National Guard.

On July 12, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office closed the related criminal proceedings against Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov’s son Oleksandr and former deputy interior affairs minister Serhii Chebotar due to lack of evidence.

They were suspected of embezzlement of UAH 14 million during the procurement of the backpacks for the National Guard.