The salary of President Petro Poroshenko for October was UAH 28,000.

This is stated in the answer of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The salary of President of Ukraine Poroshenko P.O. for October 2018 is accrued in the amount of UAH 28,000 and after payment of compulsory taxes and fees is transferred to charitable purposes in accordance with the submitted application," the statement reads.

In particular, UAH 5,460 of taxes and fees have been paid from the President's salary.

Accordingly, UAH 22,540 of Poroshenko's salary for October is transferred to charity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Poroshenko's e-declaration for 2017, UAH 270,480 of his salary for the year was transferred to charity.