The Opposition Platform - For Life association has nominated Yurii Boiko, a co-chair of the association / member of the Ukrainian Parliament, as the single presidential candidate.

Co-chair of the association Vadym Rabynovych said this on the air of the NewsOne TV channel.

https://newsone.ua/news/politics/rabinovich-oppozitsionnaja-platforma-za-zhittja-vydvihaet-kandidaturu-jurija-bojko-na-vyborakh-prezidenta.html

"The strategic council of Opposition Platform - For Life has today considered nomination of the single presidential candidate and decided that Yurii Boiko would be the only one candidate for the presidential election scheduled for March 31, 2019," said Vadym Rabynovych.

"Two candidates having the highest ratings and represent the center and southeast of Ukraine have united. I will support him and help him. I believe Boiko will win," Vadym Rabynovych said.

As earlier reported, on November 9, co-chair of the Opposition bloc party Yurii Boiko and leader of the For Life party Vadym Rabynovych signed an agreement to establish the Opposition Platform - For Life association. The agreement envisions nomination of a single presidential candidate.

According to a poll conducted by the Sofia Sociological Surveys Center between September 27 and October 6, 2018, should the Opposition bloc party and the For Life party nominate Boiko as their single presidential candidate the leaders of the first round of the presidential race would have been Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Yuliya Tymoshenko and Yurii Boiko. Tymoshenko would have gotten 15.5% of votes and Boiko - 14%.

(https://ukranews.com/news/589318-v-troyku-lyderov-na-vybory-prezydenta-voshly-tymoshenko-boyko-y-poroshenko-opros)