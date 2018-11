Court Arrests 4 Garages, 14 Car Parking Places, House, Several Flats And Real Estate Of Inner Circle Of Former

The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered arrest of four garages, 14 car parking places, a house, several flats and real estate of the inner circle of Viktor Tatkov, the former head of the Higher Economic Court.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court ruling was made public on November 15.

The real estate arrested by the court is in Obukhivskyi district of Kyiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Higher Economic Court's former chief justice Viktor Tatkov has applied to the Austrian authorities for political asylum.

On September 29, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine removed former chief justice of the High Economic Court Tatkov as a judge because the law "On Cleansing of Power" (lustration) applies to him.

Tatkov was the head of the High Economic Court during the period from 2010 to 2014.