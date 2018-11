The Culture Ministry of Ukraine urges the Justice Ministry to cancel the transfer of the real estate of the Pochayiv Lavra in Ternopil region to leasehold of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate.

The press service of the Ternopil regional prosecutor's office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A representative of the Culture Ministry of Ukraine, whose rights and interests have been violated, has challenged at the Justice Ministry of Ukraine the actions of the state registrar and demands termination of a decision on state registration of the right to use the real estate of the Pochayiv Lavra…," reads the statement.

The statement reads that detectives of the Ternopil regional office of the National Police have commenced pre-trial investigation on fact of illegal actions of the state registrar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2018, the Culture Ministry said it would apply to a court to release a land plot illegally occupied by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate near the foundation of the Church of Tithes in Kyiv.