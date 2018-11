Ukraine, Russia, EU Have Not Set Date For Next Round Of Trilateral Talks On Transit Of Gas

Ukraine, Russia, and the European Union have not set a date for the next round of trilateral negotiations on transit of natural gas through Ukraine to Europe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the ministry, plans to hold the next round of Ukraine-EU-Russia trilateral talks on transit of natural gas through Ukraine to Europe remain in place and the search for a date that is acceptable to all parties is continuing.

A source within the government told the Ukrainian News agency that no trilateral talks on transit of natural gas are planned for November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has said that it is ready to extend the contract for transit of natural gas through Ukraine if the dispute between the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company and the Gazprom gas company (Russia) at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (Sweden) is resolved.

Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a claim at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (Sweden) in early July, asking the Arbitration Institute to review the transit tariff under its gas contract with Gazprom.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is claiming USD 11.58 billion, excluding interest.

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Naftogaz of Ukraine on February 28 in a dispute in which it claimed USD 4.63 billion from Gazprom as compensation for failing to deliver the agreed volumes of natural for transportation on transit through Ukraine.

Gazprom will have to make a net payment of USD 2.56 billion to Naftogaz of Ukraine since the arbitration institute previously ordered Naftogaz of Ukraine to pay Gazprom for gas supply arrears.