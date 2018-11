Kyiv City Council Names Square In Podilskyi District After Musician Skryabin

The Kyiv city council has named a square on the Vasylia Porika Street in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv after musician Kuzma Skryabin (Andrii Kuzmenko).

77 members of the council voted for the corresponding draft decision with the minimum required 61, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Skryabin band frontman Andrii Kuzmenko died in a road accident near Lozuvatka village (Dnipropetrovsk region) in February 2015.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2015, President Petro Poroshenko awarded the Order of Merit First Class to Kuzmenko posthumously.