Voters Committee: Parliamentary Parties Spend More Than UAH 200 Million In Q3

Political parties elected to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine spent more than UAH 200 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The Ukrainian Voters Committee announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The closer the presidential elections and the parliamentary elections are, the more the parliamentary parties spend. In the first quarter the six parties spent UAH 85 million, in the second quarter they spent UAH 150 million, and in the third quarter they spent UAH 201 million," reads the statement.

The spending of the Batkivschyna Party has grown the most.

In the third quarter, the Batkivschyna Party spent UAH 80 million, including UAH 71 million for advertising.

The Samopomich Party is in the second place in the terms of spending in the third quarter with UAH 38 million.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko spent UAH 33 million, including UAH 20 million sent to local party chapters.

In the third quarter of 2018, the People's Front Party spent UAH 22 million, and the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko spent UAH 12 million.

The Opposition Bloc spent UAH 12 million, including UAH 9 million sent to local chapters.

The statement reads that 99% of spending of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, the People's Front Party, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko, and the Opposition Bloc accounted for funds received from the state budget.

According to the statement, 92% of the spending of the Samopomich Party accounted for funds received from the state budget.

As for the Batkivschyna Party, the funds of the state budget accounted for a mere of 6% of the spending in the third quarter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Batkivschyna Party spent UAH 100 million for advertising its election platform entitled "New Course."