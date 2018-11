Slipachuk Declares Another UAH 5.4 Million Income And Purchase Of Car For UAH 1 Million Since January 1

The head of the Central Election Commission Tetiana Slipachuk declared another UAH 5.4 million of income in the year to date, as well as the purchase of a car for UAH 1 million.

This is stated in information in the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Self-Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 30, she purchased the 2010 Audi A8 for UAH 987,000.

On November 14, Slipachuk declared UAH 5.4 million of the fee from the Vienna International Arbitration Center of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Economy for the work as an arbitrator in arbitration proceedings.

Prior to this, in early October, she declared UAH 10.4 million salary from the previous place of work - Sayenko Kharenko LLC.

Thus, the total declared income of Slipachuk for 2018 already amounts to almost UAH 16 million.

Totally, for 2017, she declared UAH 4.3 million revenues.

In the declaration for 2017, Slipachuk indicated UAH 2.1 million of revenues from the Sayenko Kharenko LLC, another UAH 42,500 from the Sayenko Kharenko law firm and UAH 64,000 from the Sayenko Kharenko law society.

Slipachuk has been a partner in Sayenko Kharenko since 2011, where she led the practice of international trade and international arbitration.

According to her declaration for 2018, her savings in bank accounts and cash total more than 0.5 million in dollar equivalent.

As real estate, Slipachuk owns an apartment of 79 square meters, land plot of 1,000 square meters and a house of 285 square meters in Kyiv.

In December 2016, she bought a BMW 640D car (2016 model year) for UAH 1.6 million, and since May 2017 she has the right to use the car of Iryna Slipachuk - Mercedes-Benz G 500 (2012 model year).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, the newly appointed members of the CEC took up their duties, and the Commission elected Slipachuk as its chairperson.

The first salary of Slipachuk in the CEC was UAH 33,100.