Police Arrest Sniper Of National Guard On Suspicion Of Killing Euromaidan Activists In Kyiv On February 20, 20

Police have arrested a sniper of the National Guard of Ukraine on suspicion of killing activists of the Euromaidan in Instytutska Street in Kyiv on February 20, 2014.

An informed source in law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He was arrested late in October and a court ordered his 60-day arrest early in November," the source said.

Ukrainian News Agency knows the name of the suspect but does not make the name public in the interests of the investigation.

According to the source, the investigation has established that Stanislav Shuliak, the commander of the Interior Troops, sent a group of snipers to Instytutska Street to help a company of the Berkut riot police unit which was shooting activists of the Euromaidan on February 20, 2014.

The commander of the special force squadron for fighting terrorism of the 14th brigade of the Interior Troops placed groups of snipers in the territory of the club of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

At 11.28 a.m., the suspect shot theater director Oleksandr Khrapachenko, an activist of the Euromaidan, in Instytutska Street. He posed no threat to police. The activist died.

On October 31, the active sniper of the National Guard was arrested in his apartments.

A court ordered his 60-day detention.

He has been handed with a notice of suspicion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 1, 2016, a court began to consider a case against five former soldiers of the Berkut riot police accused of killing 48 activists of the Euromaidan in Instytutska Street in Kyiv on February 20, 2014.