Ukrzaliznytsia public joint stock company launched the Mukachevo - Budapest train in test mode.

Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today took place the first test ride of the Mukachevo - Budapest train. We plan to launch a regular service in the near future. A special feature is that it is a European-gauge train, and therefore, passengers will not need to spend hours replacing set of wheel and waiting in line at the border", he wrote.

According to him, the next direction in which Ukrzaliznytsia intends to launch the European-gauge train will be Slovakia.

The minister added that he had already spoken on this issue with the Slovak infrastructure minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company intends to launch the Mukachevo - Budapest European-gauge train.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a profit of UAH 114 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of UAH 20.06 billion for 2017.

The company began commercial operations on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of goods and passengers.