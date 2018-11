The Thailand government has temporarily abolished the consular fee for a Thailand tourist visa for Ukrainians from November 15, 2018.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Thailand Andrii Beshta wrote this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to an updated decision of the government of Thailand, Ukrainian will not pay the consular fee of close to USD 60 for a tourist visa on arrival from November 15 (not December 1, 2018, as it was planned)," he wrote.

The press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Thailand had announced that the Thailand government has temporarily abolished the consular fee for a Thailand tourist visa for Ukrainians from December 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019.

"According to the decision taken by the Government of Thailand, citizens of Ukraine from December 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019 will be able to get a tourist visa on arrival for a period of 15 days without consular fees," the press service said.

Currently, the consular fee for a tourist visa to Thailand is 2,000 Thai Baht (UAH 1,700 according to the official rate of the National Bank of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Ukrainians about the threat to life when visiting Thailand in connection with cases of Dengue fever.