In October 2018, importation of pork rose 4.8 times year over year to USD 6.381 million, and its exportation decreased by 77.1% to USD 0.102 million.

The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In October 2018, Ukraine imported pork mainly from the Federal Republic of Germany (USD 2.001 million).

In the first ten months of 2018, pork import rose 6 times year over year to USD 43.168 million, and its export decreased by 65.5% to USD 3.337 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2018, pork import rose 3.9 times year over year to USD 7.321 million, and its export rose by 29.9% to USD 0.278 million.

In 2017, Ukraine imported pork for USD 9.958 million, and exported it for USD 10.515 million.

Import/export of pork in October 2018, USD million: