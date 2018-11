On Wednesday, November 14, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, put reactor one back on stream after a mid-term repair.

The Zaporizhia NPP announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the power unit was connected at 7.23 a.m.

Four of six reactors of the nuclear power plant are operating at present.

Power units No.3 and No.6 undergo planned repairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhia region) disconnected its power unit No. 6 from the Ukrainian unified energy grid for planned middle repairs that will last until January 19, 2019.

The Zaporizhia NPP is the largest the nuclear power plant in Europe. It has six power units of the model VVER-1000 with a combined installed electricity generating capacity of about 6 GW.

The Zaporizhia NPP’s power unit No. 1 was commissioned in 1984, the power unit No. 2 in 1985, the power unit No. 3 in 1986, the power unit No. 4 in 1987, the power unit No. 5 in 1989, and the power unit No. 6 in 1995.