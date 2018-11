Cabinet Liquidates State Service For Affairs Of War Veterans And Participants In ATO, Establishes State Servic

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has disbanded the State Service for Affairs of War Veterans and Participants in the Antiterrorist Operation (ATO) to establish the State Service for Affairs of Veterans.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of employees of the State Service for Affairs of Veterans will be 150.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill envisaging an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand to establish the ministry for affairs of veterans.

In March 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers began creating the Ministry of Veterans Affairs based on the State Service for the Affairs War Veterans and Participants in the Antiterrorist Operation.

The Cabinet of Ministers planned that the ministry will begin to work in April.

On November 7, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said he supported appointment of a chairperson of the State Veteran Affairs Service prior to the launch of the respective ministry.

The Cabinet of Ministers did not provide funding for the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in the draft state budget for 2019.

In June 2018, the State Service for Affairs of War Veterans and Participants in the Antiterrorist Operation said 341,574 people had been recorded in the register of participants in the antiterrorist operation.