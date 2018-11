Cabinet Categorizes People Studying In Indigenous Languages As People With Special Educational Needs

The Cabinet of Ministers has categorized people studying in languages of indigenous peoples as people with special educational needs.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, people with special educational needs who need to adapt to external independent assessment include people who receive full secondary education in a language not related to the Slavic group of languages and people receiving education in the languages of indigenous peoples.

Implementation of this decision is expected to ensure equal access to higher education for people receiving secondary education in a non-Slavic language or an indigenous language.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Education Quality Assessment Center has stopped providing external independent tests in the Russian language because of low demand for it.