Cabinet Channels To Defense Ministry UAH 5 Billion Raised In 2017 From Sale Of Confiscated Property

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has channeled to the Defense Ministry UAH 5 billion raised in 2017 from the sale of confiscated property.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructs the State Treasury to channel the sum to the Defense Ministry.

UAH 4 billion of the sum will be used for purchase and modernization of weaponry and military equipment and UAH 1 billion will be used for construction (reconstruction) of military facilities and ammunition depots of the armed forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said more funds should be allocated for financing the defense sector of the country.

The bill on the 2019 state budget endorsed at first reading envisages allocation of UAH 209.5 billion for the defense sector.