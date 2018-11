Chairperson of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine, Valerii Patskan, states that the indicators of the state budget for 2018 might be not met.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Patskan, the barriers for budget fulfillment might be an increase in payments on foreign debts this year, and failure to meet privatization revenue targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, volume of state budget revenue shortfall has grown in the year to date and amounted to UAH 93.6 billion in the first nine months of 2018.