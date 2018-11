The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned cutting gas supplies to heating companies until the end of the heating season.

Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing Public Utility Economy Hennadii Zubko wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers has lowered the compulsory level of settlements for gas supplies for heating companies from 90% to 78% and for central heating and power plants from 90% to 60%.

The decision will be effective from December 1 until April 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman recommends that local councils enter in the books the state-owned heat distribution enterprises currently run by the State Property Fund.

Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing Public Utility Economy Hennadii Zubko states that heating has already reached 99.3% of social infrastructure facilities and 96.4% of housing facilities.