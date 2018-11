On Wednesday, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company and the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, are holding exercises on a breakdown with emission of radioactive substances at power unit three.

The Zaporizhia NPP announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Participating in the exercises are representatives of Energoatom and some Ukrainian ministries.

The exercises will be on November 14 and November 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 2, 2017, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, and Pentagon started anti-terrorist exercises at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhia NPP is the largest the nuclear power plant in Europe. It has six power units of the model VVER-1000 with a combined installed electricity generating capacity of about 6 GW.

The Zaporizhia NPP’s power unit No. 1 was commissioned in 1984, the power unit No. 2 in 1985, the power unit No. 3 in 1986, the power unit No. 4 in 1987, the power unit No. 5 in 1989, and the power unit No. 6 in 1995.