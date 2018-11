Court Arrests Kyiv-Moscow Train Ticket Of Olympic Champion Podkopayeva's Ex-Husband Nahornyi Suspected Of High

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested a Kyiv-Moscow train ticket of Tymofii Nahornyi, ex-husband of Ukrainian Olympic Champion Liliya Podkopayeva, suspected of high-treason.

This follows from the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the court has also arrested other private belongings and funds seized during the search after his detention, including a Nokia mobile phone, a bag and EUR 1 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Appeal Court ordered detention of Nahornyi without an option of a bail.

Security Service of Ukraine says the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia recruited Nahornyi.