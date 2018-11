C21 Investments Inc. (USA) stated that it is in the process of filing an application to the State Medicines and Drugs Control Service of Ukraine for obtaining a license for growing cannabis in Ukraine.

The company said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, C21 Investments notes that it has already been granted a license by the State Medicines and Drugs Control Service for the import of cannabidiol raw materials (used in medicine), extracts and concentrates, as well as for the processing of cannabidiol, wholesale of finished products and re-export of CBD concentrates to Europe.

“We in C21 are happy to receive the first license in Ukraine and expand it to Europe,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, C21 Investments opened a representative office in Kyiv, C21 Investment Ukraine LLC, to monitor the activities and implement other business development opportunities in Europe.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the C21 Investment Ukraine company was registered on October 18, the founder is the Golden World Entertainment Ltd. company (Canada), the authorized capital is UAH 27.91 million.

It is noted that cannabidiol extracts and products with a minimum content of the psychoactive component are legal in many countries of the European Union.

According to the company's website, C21 Investments is a vertically integrated company that grows, processes and sells cannabis products in the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, about 100 people held a march in Kyiv downtown for decriminalizing storage (without the goal of selling) of cannabis.

The protesters demanded permission for the use of cannabis for medical purposes.