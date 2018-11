The group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company transferred Yurii Vitrenko from the post of chief executive officer to the post of executive director.

The press service of the company said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

At the position of executive director Vitrenko will focus on the arbitration process with Gazprom (Russia), including the enforcement of a judgment of a transit case and negotiations on the prospects for a transit contract.

He will also coordinate a project to address the sustainable development of the Ukrnafta oil company and the marketing and analysis departments of Naftogaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Vitrenko also held the posts of chief advisor to the board chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, director of business development of Naftogaz, chief commercial director of the Naftogaz group.

In 2017, the group of Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company increased its net profit 2.2 times or by UAH 21.6 billion year over year to UAH 39.449 billion (according to the corrected data, in late 2016, the group's profit amounted to UAH 17.849 billion) .

At the same time, sales revenue in 2017 increased by 18% or UAH 34.714 billion to UAH 227.478 billion.