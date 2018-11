The Central Election Commission considers that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has to partially revise the Law of Ukraine On Presidential Election.

Chairperson of the CEC Tatiana Slypachuk has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Slypachuk added that ID-card-wise the law on presidential election does not envision its existence so some legislative procedures would not be available for their holders.

Slypachuk also said that the CEC was in contact with other state bodies as to requirements to security of holding elections in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the next regular presidential election are scheduled for March 31, 2019.