Presidential Election Campaign 2019 Will Start Late In December - CEC

The Central Election Commission states that the 2019 presidential election campaign will start late in December.

CEC Chairperson Tetiana Slypachuk has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The presidential election is scheduled for March 31, 2019.

The draft state budget for 2019 envisions allocation of UAH 2.4 billion to the CEC for presidential election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, newly elected members of the CEC took office.